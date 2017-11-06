Woman faces charges after roaming around partially nude

A Marmaduke woman faces several charges after she was found walking around partially nude.

Fearing that she needed help, a truck driver stopped a Marmaduke police officer on Sunday and said the woman, later identified as 18-year-old Meredythe Edwards, was walking down the road only wearing a shirt and bra.

The officer notified a nearby deputy and began searching for Edwards.

Soon after the deputy found Edwards on Franklin Street and, according to an incident report, she told officers she came from the school and was grading papers with her mother.

When asked if she had taken anything, police say Edwards told them she had taken several Sudafed and Adderall pills.

Edwards faces public intoxication and indecent exposure charges.

She was taken to the Greene County Detention Center and was held for a mental evaluation.

