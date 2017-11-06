Brick company sues Little Rock over false-alarm ordinance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A brick company says a Little Rock ordinance that establishes fines for false burglar alarms at homes and businesses is unconstitutionally vague.



ABC Block Co. filed a lawsuit last week seeking to overturn the 11-year-old ordinance. It claims the law allows "arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement."



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday that the company believes it and more than 1,000 businesses and people could benefit from its class-action lawsuit.



The city says the fees are necessary because they help reduce the number of false alarms so emergency personnel can concentrate on genuine problems.



The lawsuit says the fee structure punishes alarm owners - at times making them liable for false alarms caused by storms.



Under the ordinance, customers pay a civil penalty when four false alarms occur in a calendar year.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

