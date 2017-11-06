Chief: mismanagement led to missing evidence

The Jonesboro Police Department held a news conference Monday following a statement from the chief about an internal investigation.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington released statements last week about an investigation into missing money, drugs, and other general property from their evidence room.

On Monday, Elliott said an internal investigation revealed $6,658 unaccounted for as well as other evidence, including meth, Xanax, and hydromorphone pills.

Elliott said he believes most of the missing items were "turned back over or not documented." He does not believe the evidence was stolen.

Missing weapons were slated to be destroyed.

Elliott insists, "None of the evidence has been compromised in the warehouse."

"I trust their integrity is above reproach," the chief said about JPD employees. "We will make mistakes and address them."

Jennifer Miller was the evidence technician and Susan Williams was the tech assistant for the evidence room at the time of the incident, according to the City Attorney's Office. Both have since resigned from JPD.

The chief stated the new evidence technician is doing an excellent job.

Sgt. Cassie Brandon said a murder-for-hire case led to the latest disclosure regarding missing evidence. In addition, Elliott said a system of checks and balances also led to the discovery.

Having been in charge at one time of the evidence room, the chief said he could spot the "shortfalls." He said it all boils down to mismanagement.

"I will assure the general public that we have dealt with it and it will not happen again," said Elliott. He added the public "can completely trust your police department."

