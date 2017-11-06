Detours continue after crash damages bridge on I-55

Drivers on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 57 near Burdette will encounter detours as road crews shore up an overpass due to an accident.

The traffic was routed off of the interstate at exit 57 to Highway 148 to Highway 61 back onto I-55.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

ARDOT states the accident impacted a bridge beam of the bridge that crosses over I-55 is the County Road 410 overpass.

