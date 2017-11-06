Inside lane closed after accident impacting bridge beam

Travel in the inside northbound lane of Interstate 55 near Burdette is closed after an accident.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

ARDOT states the inside northbound lane is closed due to an accident impacting a bridge beam. The bridge crosses over I-55 and is a county road bridge.

The inside lane is the only one closed.

