House fire under investigation

The Jonesboro Fire Department wants to know what caused a vacant house fire.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, three JFD trucks responded to a home on fire in the 200-block of East Center Street, just off Church.

When crews arrived, they saw "heavy smoke" coming from the building, said Jeff Presley, E-911 director.

Within 30 minutes the fire was out.

Fire officials say they do not know what might have started the fire. Although they did say it appears someone may have been squatting in it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

