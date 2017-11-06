Deputies allege man had 2 pounds of pot to sell

Investigators say they found 29 ounces of marijuana packaged to sell. (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)

A search of a Gosnell home Friday led to a man’s arrest after investigators say they found nearly two pounds of marijuana ready to sell.

During the search of the home on South Gosnell Street, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said officers found 29 ounces of marijuana in individual baggies.

According to a news release, investigators also found four sets of digital scales.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Maurice McKinney on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department Street Crimes Unit, along with the Gosnell Police Department and the Drug Task Force, assisted deputies in executing the search warrant.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android