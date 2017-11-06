Traffic stop leads to largest fentanyl bust in MO history

A traffic stop in New Madrid Co. led to the largest fentanyl bust in state history. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

A man faces drug trafficking and child endangerment charges after state police say they found him in possession of more than $3 million worth of fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer stopped a Dodge Grand Caravan on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County for a traffic violation.

According to a news release from MSHP, the officer observed “several indicators of criminal activity” and became suspicious.

After gaining consent from the driver, 27-year-old Angel Larar-Esteban of Phoenix, Ariz., the officer searched the van.

During the search, MSHP says the officer found 4.8 pounds of pure fentanyl. The estimated street value is more than $3 million.

Larar-Esteban was arrested for felony drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.

MSHP says it is the largest fentanyl seizure in the state.

