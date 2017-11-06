Man accused of threatening to blow up hospital

A judge set bond at $100,000 for a man accused of strangling a woman and her child then threatening to blow up a Jonesboro hospital.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Gregory Alexander Washington with first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Police said on Thursday, Nov. 2, the 21-year-old Jonesboro man was upset about being told to leave St. Bernards Medical Center and then threatened to blow up the hospital.

According to the affidavit, Washington was there with a woman who was taken to the hospital for a seizure. However, when officers spoke with her alone, she said Washington had “beaten her with his fists, kicked her in the stomach, and strangled her nearly to the point of losing consciousness.”

Officers arrested Washington and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

The following day detectives learned that the victim’s 2-year-old son was also strangled during the assault.

“The victim advised that she did not mention the assault to her child the day before due to fear of Washington,” the court document stated.

Washington remains in the CCDC on a $100,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Dec. 27 court appearance.

