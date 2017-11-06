Rector firefighters work on station expansion

Rector volunteer firefighters are doing double duty these days.

In addition to battle flames, they've been working overtime on the station expansion.

Many of the firefighters have been helping complete all the carpentry work in the new facility.

Assistant Chief Steven Sigsby said because of their hard work the upgrade is nearly complete. He expects the expansion to be finished by the end of the year.

That's due in large part, he says, to the firefighters working at night.

"We've got a good hard working bunch of guys that are willing to take time in the evenings to come down here and work," said Sigsby. "We're a volunteer fire department, everybody has a real-world job somewhere in Northeast Arkansas, so nighttime is kind of when it is."

The expansion will include a classroom, office space, and a storage area.

"We've worked hard to try to get this done in a timely manner," he said. "We are volunteers and we want to serve our community."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android