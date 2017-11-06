Recovery group almost finished helping flood victims

The Randolph County Recovery Committee is almost finished helping flood victims.

After major flooding hit the county in May, the group decided they would form a permanent committee for disaster relief.

Now, after months of helping people get back in their homes, they only have four cases left.

"Our case manager of the recovery committee has dealt with 60 cases," said Kevin Barnett, RCRC chairman.

As they complete flood recovery efforts the group is beginning to turn their attention to helping with other disasters.

"We want to be available as far as a committee in any type of disaster that might occur," he said. "In certain cases, we may be able to help with home fires within the county or just any type of disaster."

They are also planning seminars for special disaster training and looking for other ways to grow the organization.

"Through training, we hope to have a better handle on what we can do," he said. "Our plan is every quarter of the year to have something to help us better prepare."

