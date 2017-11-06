Man, friend accused of cashing mom's forged checks - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man, friend accused of cashing mom's forged checks

Brandon Smith (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Brandon Smith (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Joshua Sean Allen (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Joshua Sean Allen (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man faces a forgery charge after police say he and his friend tried to cash his mom’s checks.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Jonesboro police arrested 41-year-old Joshua S. Allen and 24-year-old Brandon Paul Smith of Piggott.

According to court records, the two first attempted to cash a forged check at Iberia Bank, 1700 E. Highland.

Allen told investigators Brandon signed a check on his mother’s account then gave it to him to cash inside the bank.

Police were called to the scene and took both men into custody.

When officers searched Smith they found other signed checks and blank checks in his possession, the probable cause affidavit stated.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed at the time of their arrests to charge both men with second-degree forgery. If convicted, the men could be sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison and fined as much as $10,000.

Fowler set their bonds at $50,000 each and ordered them to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

