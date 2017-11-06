Jonesboro doctor testifies in Little Rock over field burning concerns

A Jonesboro doctor made a plea to state legislators Monday in Little Rock. He wants them to consider the public's health when it comes to field burning.

Dr. Warren Skaug is a pediatrician in Jonesboro. He said he's seeing an increase in respiratory conditions among children during the fall.

During his visit to Little Rock, Dr. Skaug told KARK-TV that he believes the state needs to enact rules and regulations for farmers.

He said field burning is affecting every family in Region 8.

"They're sheltering in place, they're keeping their kids from doing activities that they should be doing, they're doubling up on their medicines," he told KARK-TV.

For more information from KARK-TV, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android