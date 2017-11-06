Moms Demand Action starting new local chapter

The national group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will soon have a presence in Jonesboro.

The organization held its first interest meeting for a local chapter in Jonesboro on Monday.

“These moms said, ‘enough is enough, it’s time to get involved before our town is next,’” Arkansas Chapter Leader Eve Jorgensen said.

Organizers expected 10 to 15 women to attend the meeting.

Jorgensen said two women from Jonesboro contacted her after attending a vigil for Las Vegas shooting victims that Moms Demand Action held in Little Rock.

The group’s main goal is to spread a “gun-sense” message and inform the community about new gun laws that are proposed and passed.

“There are lots of campaigns that we work on year-round like the Be SMART campaign about safe gun storage, asking if there are guns in other people’s homes when you visit and recognizing the risk of teen suicides,” Jorgensen said.

Those who could not attend the meeting but want to get involved with the local chapter can message the Arkansas Moms Demand Action Facebook page or text “act” to 64433 for information.

