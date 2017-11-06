College expands program for high school students

Black River Technical College announced plans to expand their TOPSS program.

The program provides high school students with the opportunity to get technical certifications.

Previously the program included courses in welding and health related fields.

Now, the college is adding classes for industrial electricity and machine tool technology.

College administrators said they hope to continue growing the program in the future.

