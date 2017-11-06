Clay County works on flood repairs

Clay County is continuing to work on roads damaged during May flooding.

According to County Judge Mike Patterson, the county road department will continue repairs this week.

He said they will begin work on a bridge in the Pollard area.

The road department is expected to complete the repairs, along with several other projects before the end of 2017.

