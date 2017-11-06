LRSD employee arrested in hit and run involving officer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LRSD employee arrested in hit and run involving officer

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Little Rock police arrested a Little Rock School District employee after he reportedly struck an officer early Sunday morning.

According to a report from ABC affiliate KATV, Keith Hearnsberger was arrested he struck Lt. Johnny Gilbert and another man while Gilbert was arresting the man for disorderly conduct.

Hearnsberger reportedly did not stop and continued driving.

Gilbert was taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition, while the man arrested was also listed in stable condition.

Hearnsberger was taken the Pulaski Co. Jail and was charged with two counts of second-degree battery, reckless driving and hit-and-run with injury.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Light shed on hospice and palliative care

    Light shed on hospice and palliative care

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-11-07 03:21:43 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-07 03:31:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month, but some families are reluctant to use Hospice for their loved ones.

    November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month, but some families are reluctant to use Hospice for their loved ones.

  • Detours continue after crash damages bridge on I-55

    Detours continue after crash damages bridge on I-55

    Monday, November 6 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-11-06 20:35:27 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 10:13 PM EST2017-11-07 03:13:23 GMT
    (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)(Source: ARDOT via Twitter)

    Drivers on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 57 near Burdette will encounter detours as road crews shore up an overpass due to an accident.

    Drivers on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 57 near Burdette will encounter detours as road crews shore up an overpass due to an accident.

  • Injured officer's name released in Batesville shooting

    Injured officer's name released in Batesville shooting

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-11-04 01:37:57 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 9:48 PM EST2017-11-07 02:48:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Batesville police officer Michael Dickinson was injured and a suspect was killed during an incident Friday night. 

    Batesville police officer Michael Dickinson was injured and a suspect was killed during an incident Friday night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly