LRSD employee arrested in hit and run involving officer

Little Rock police arrested a Little Rock School District employee after he reportedly struck an officer early Sunday morning.

According to a report from ABC affiliate KATV, Keith Hearnsberger was arrested he struck Lt. Johnny Gilbert and another man while Gilbert was arresting the man for disorderly conduct.

Hearnsberger reportedly did not stop and continued driving.

Gilbert was taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition, while the man arrested was also listed in stable condition.

Hearnsberger was taken the Pulaski Co. Jail and was charged with two counts of second-degree battery, reckless driving and hit-and-run with injury.

