Ice skating rink to reopen in downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It's the most wonderful time of year for those who like to put on their ice skates.

According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro Parks and Recreation, the First Community Bank Ice Skating Rink will be installed in downtown Jonesboro again this year, with plans to open the venue on Nov. 18.

The rink will be located at the 300-block of Union St.

It'll be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

It will cost five dollars to skate with the sessions lasting approximately 45 minutes and starting at the top of each hour.

