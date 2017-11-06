Light shed on hospice and palliative care

November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month, but some families are reluctant to use Hospice for their loved ones.

Sondra Potts, clinical coordinator for a hospice program, said when one hears the word hospice, many tend to freeze.

The goal is to make a family comfortable and have little fear.

“It’s emotional for the nursing staff as well,” Potts said. “But it’s such a fulfilling, a grateful feeling knowing that you’ve been able to help not only the patient but the family as well with spiritual support.”

One woman, Savannah Ford, said her thoughts on hospice changed after seeing how the staff treated her father.

