Salvation Army in need of winter clothing donations

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

With colder temperatures becoming the theme across Region 8, one organization needs as many warm clothing items as possible.

Tracy Allen, a social service worker with the Salvation Army, said they specifically need items such as jackets, sweaters, and blankets.

With these items, Allen said they'll be able to serve more families over the course of the winter months.

No matter what the case, Allen said they'll be ready to help anyone in need.

"Don't take the chance of trying to survive when you don't have to. Come in and let us help you," Allen said.  "We are all as one. Come in and let us help you."

Anyone interested in making a donation can visit the store at 107 S. Fisher St. or call 870-935-2082.

