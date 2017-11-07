Tackling Arkansas rating for SIDS cases - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A new report shows improvements in the number of children who die as a result of unsafe sleeping methods.

Numbers from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences shows Arkansas ranks third nationally for sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Tina Pennington, clinical services manager at UAMS. “We’re still well below the national average.”

Numbers from the Child Death and Near Fatality Multidisciplinary Review Committee show unsafe sleeping environments or SIDS accounted for 20 percent of reviewed child deaths in 2017.

NBC affiliate KNWA visited Childcare Aware of Northwest Arkansas, which teaches parents and caregivers the proper way to put infants to sleep.

“You want to lay your baby in the crib on their back with a fitted sheet that fits at least two inches under the mattress,” said Alana Phillips of Childcare Aware of NWA. “You don’t want to have any stuffed animals or any blankets in the crib with the baby.”

If you’re unsure of what to do, Pennington advises parents and caregivers to remember the ABCs:

  • Alone
  • On their back
  • In a crib 

