Supreme Court denies convicted Arkansas judge's appeal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to hear an appeal of a former Arkansas judge who's serving a 10-year-prison sentence for bribery.



The court on Monday turned down the request to rehear the conviction of former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio.



Maggio pleaded guilty in January 2015 to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home company owner, then reducing a jury award against that company by millions of dollars.



He has tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea. His request has previously been denied by a federal judge and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Maggio's attorney, John Wesley Hall, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he may ask for a rehearing, depending on the outcome of what Hall says is a similar case now pending before the court.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

