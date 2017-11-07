Driver who jumped curb at hospital "might have hit gas instead of brake"

A man told police he might have mistaken the gas pedal for the brake when he drove through a hospital’s flower bed and hit a tree.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson.

The 72-year-old Jonesboro man was backing up his vehicle when he jumped the curb and ran into the flower bed, the initial incident report stated.

A hospital employee told Officer Christopher N. Taylor that the man ran over a tree, several bushes, and left ruts in the flower bed. The report stated the man knocked over a 15' tree.

Taylor spoke to the driver who reportedly said he “never felt the curb and didn’t realize he went into the flower bed until he was stuck.”

The man then told the officer “he might have hit the gas instead of the brake.”

KEG towing pulled the man’s 2002 Lincoln Navigator out of the flower bed.

The incident report did not provide an estimate of the damages.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android