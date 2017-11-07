Poll shows strong support for death penalty in Arkansas

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A new poll shows overwhelming support for the death penalty in Arkansas months after the state conducted four executions over an eight-day period and days before another inmate is scheduled to be put to death.

The University of Arkansas' annual Arkansas Poll released Tuesday shows that 72 percent of respondents support the death penalty as punishment for people convicted of murder. Seventeen percent of respondents opposed the death penalty, while 11 percent didn't know or refused to answer.

Arkansas resumed executions in April after a nearly 12-year lull, and the state plans to put convicted murderer Jack Greene to death Thursday night.

The poll surveyed 801 Arkansans between Oct. 12 and Oct. 22. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.