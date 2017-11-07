Bank warns customers of phony text messages

Received a text from a Region 8 Bank saying your debit card has been suspended? Delete it.

First National Bank of Izard County stated in a social media post Tuesday that several customers have received such texts.

The messages ask the customers to call the bank regarding their debit card being suspended.

“These texts are not legitimate and we ask that our customers do not reply to these or give out any information,” the bank stated.

If customers have any questions or concerns, they should call the bank.

