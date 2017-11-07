New status to appear on school closing list

The school closing list as seen on Region 8 News and kait8.com will have a new status with regard to Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) issued in some districts.

Schools who are approved to use AMI may have a status of "Closed-AMI" instead of just "Closed". The official status for each day will be determined by school administrators as needed.

Many institutions, such as the Harrisburg School District, are approved for AMI allowing students to engage in learning during inclement weather or emergency days when conditions do not allow a school to be in session.

Students will be given digital and/or hard-copy content depending on the school they attend.

The Arkansas Department of Education has released the following list of schools approved for AMI. According to ADE, more schools could be approved by 2018:

