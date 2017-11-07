A Better Region 8: Helping out our four-legged neighbors

It all started with the story of Sadie.

Someone dumped Sadie and her puppies at Jonesboro Animal Control. As often happens, the puppies were adopted. Sadie was not.

Early last week we began airing marketing messages for last Thursday's story showing Sadie's journey.

The outpouring of people who wanted to help Sadie was overwhelming.

After the story aired, several of our teammates wanted to do more.

Last Saturday, the Region 8 team and J-A-C held an adoption event.

By 1 p.m., every small dog up for adoption had a forever home. By the end of the day, 15 dogs and 3 cats were adopted.

That actually saves 30 dogs and 6 cats because J-A-C now has empty kennels for new dogs and cats coming in.

Our team added to their families too. Blitz found her forever home with News Director Josh White and his family.

And Ryan Vaughan and his family adopted Harper.

So, what happened to Sadie?

She was NOT adopted Saturday. Instead, someone adopted her BEFORE the story even aired after seeing our promo.

Even though our special adoption day is over, the need goes on. There are pets that need forever homes right now.

We all know that the right dog can change our lives.

This Thursday night on Region 8 News at 10, Journalist Jordan Howington will show you how a soldier and his friend rescued each other.

There's much to be thankful for in all this: a solder for his service and his dog who gives unconditional love.

And thank you to everyone who adopted pets this weekend.

It just shows that good prevails and helping out our neighbors, even the four-legged kind, makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

