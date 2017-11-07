New moms receiving creepy calls

New moms at one Jonesboro hospital have been getting some creepy phone calls.

Police say someone has been calling the labor and delivery area at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, and asking female patients some very personal questions.

The calls are dialed directly to the patients’ rooms and do not go through the switchboard operator.

One of the victims, who had recently had a baby, said the caller was a man who claimed he worked for the Playtex Company and seemed “very professional.”

Then he started asking her questions.

Was she wearing a bra? What size was it?

When he asked if she was wearing any panties, she hung up the phone.

The man then called another room. But instead of speaking to the new mom, the incident report said a nurse intercepted the call and he hung up.

A hospital security guard and the nurse said they had received similar calls and believe it is the same person because he always says he works for Playtex.

The calls have come from numbers with a 310 or 304 area code.

Detective Mike Branscum forwarded the call records to Ritter Communications to try and identify the caller, but a representative said they could not identify the originating number.

