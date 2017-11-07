Ex-Pilot Flying J execs' attorneys argue against guilt by association in rebate scam

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Attorneys for two former executives at the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain say their clients shouldn't be found guilty by association with 14 members of the company's sales team who pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud customers through diesel fuel rebates.

Former Pilot President Mark Hazelwood, former vice president Scott "Scooter" Wombold and two former saleswomen, Heather Jones and Karen Mann, entered their second day of trial Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say some of their colleagues will testify against them.

The rebate scam caused Pilot to pay an $85 million settlement and a $92 million penalty. The company is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, who have denied any prior knowledge of the scheme and have not been charged.

