Man accused of flashing genitals at child - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused of flashing genitals at child

Buddy Creasy (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Buddy Creasy (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri man is accused of showing his genitals to a child.

Buddy Creasy, 24, of Hayti is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

The Pemiscot County prosecutor’s office filed the complaint in circuit court on Wednesday, Nov. 1. In it, they allege Creasy “knowingly exposed [his] genitals” to the child “for the purpose of arousing sexual desire.”

After reviewing the probable cause statement, Judge William W. Carter issued a warrant for Creasy’s arrest.

The next day, Creasy appeared before the judge who ordered him to appear for a hearing on Nov. 13 and set his bond at $50,000 cash/surety.

According to online court records, Creasy’s bond was posted and he was released.

The judge also ordered Creasy to not have any contact with the victim.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office: Man stabbed in fight over woman

    Sheriff's Office: Man stabbed in fight over woman

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 7:35 PM EST2017-11-08 00:35:21 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.

    Authorities say a man is behind bars in Butler County, Missouri after a knife fight in Ripley County, Missouri on Nov. 6.

  • A Better Region 8: Helping out our four-legged neighbors

    A Better Region 8: Helping out our four-legged neighbors

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 4:01 PM EST2017-11-07 21:01:35 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 4:12 PM EST2017-11-07 21:12:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    It all started with the story of Sadie.  Someone dumped Sadie and her puppies at Jonesboro Animal Control. As often happens, the puppies were adopted. Sadie was not. 

    It all started with the story of Sadie.  Someone dumped Sadie and her puppies at Jonesboro Animal Control. As often happens, the puppies were adopted. Sadie was not. 

  • Class of 1958 surprises teacher

    Class of 1958 surprises teacher

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 4:28 PM EST2017-11-07 21:28:08 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:09 PM EST2017-11-07 23:09:11 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Former students use reunion to surprise favorite teacher.

    Former students use reunion to surprise favorite teacher.

    •   
Powered by Frankly