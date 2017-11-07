Man accused of flashing genitals at child

A Missouri man is accused of showing his genitals to a child.

Buddy Creasy, 24, of Hayti is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

The Pemiscot County prosecutor’s office filed the complaint in circuit court on Wednesday, Nov. 1. In it, they allege Creasy “knowingly exposed [his] genitals” to the child “for the purpose of arousing sexual desire.”

After reviewing the probable cause statement, Judge William W. Carter issued a warrant for Creasy’s arrest.

The next day, Creasy appeared before the judge who ordered him to appear for a hearing on Nov. 13 and set his bond at $50,000 cash/surety.

According to online court records, Creasy’s bond was posted and he was released.

The judge also ordered Creasy to not have any contact with the victim.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android