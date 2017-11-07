Teen charged in thefts, local hunters have sigh of relief

A teen is charged and local hunters have a sigh of relief after Brookland police recovered tons of stolen hunting gear.

The modern gun season begins Nov. 11, many hunters got their gear back on Tuesday.

According to Brookland police, the items were recovered from multiple break-ins.

“The property was recovered at an address here in Brookland, the property stems from thefts out of Jonesboro and Brookland,” Brookland Police Detective, Blake Miller, said.

Court documents revealed 19-year-old David Gray was charged with two counts of breaking or entering and two counts of theft of a firearm among other charges on Tuesday.

On Oct. 31, Gray’s grandfather handed over to police a stolen duffle bag with duck decoys inside and a small shotgun shell carry bag that he said Gray brought to his home.

Then on Nov. 4, a theft victim from Jonesboro saw through a GPS tracker that Gray’s grandfather’s address showed where his missing computer was.

When police confronted the teen, Gray told them that the stolen property was under his bed. Officers recovered a large black purse and a camouflage back pack from under the bed.

The black purse had the stolen laptop along with another laptop.

Inside the camouflage backpack, police found wallets, range-finders, and other property of numerous victims.

On Monday, Gray’s grandfather brought in numerous pieces of jewelry that he found inside his truck and back porch.

That same day, Gray admitted to detectives that he stole camouflage bags and duck decoys out of a vehicle on Oak Street in October.

The suspect also told Detective Miller that he partook in other vehicle break-ins in Jonesboro and Brookland.

The probable cause affidavit states, “David admitted that he and an accomplice entered the unlocked vehicle on Nelms St. in the late-night hours and stole two crossbows with arrows, along with two gun cases that had two muzzleloaders inside.”

He also admitted out of fear that he locked the stolen firearms and bows in a closet at his grandfather’s home in Brookland.

There, officers recovered two gun cases with the muzzleloaders inside, one crossbow, and two compound-style bows.

Brookland police expect to make more arrests in this case.

This is not the first time Gray has faced breaking or entering charges. Earlier this year, he was allegedly one of seven teens accused of breaking into vehicles across Jonesboro, stealing everything from guns to clothing.

Tuesday, Gray appeared in Craighead County District Court and was given a $25,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android