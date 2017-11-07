Brookland police get new life-saving equipment

Lifesaving equipment upgrades are coming to the Brookland Police Department.

According to Police Chief Jon Moore, outdated bulletproof vests are being tossed, and new gear is on the way.

“This will bring me, the officers, their families, a piece of mind,” Moore said.

In late October, the department was approved for a $2,500 Department of Justice grant.

The grant money will pay half the cost of the eight new bulletproof vests.

Chief Moore said the vests will be something the officers haven’t had in the past.

“The newer vests are more lightweight, they are flexible and a lot more comfortable,” he said. “So, we will be getting the best vests. We want the best protection for our officers that we can get.”

