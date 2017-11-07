Southside students learn about opioid addictions

High School students in Southside are learning about the dangers of opioid addiction.

“Unfortunately for us, students do not have to look very far in their own lives to find things that have been affected by drug addiction,” said Andy Bullington, the student resource officer and criminal justice instructor.

His criminal justice classes are participating in the program.

They have watched videos and done projects showing just how easily addiction can start.

“They honestly think about drugs being something that is illegal like a marijuana substance or cocaine or heroin but the problem with the opioid addiction is they end up at heroin-stage addictions but it starts with the use of pharmaceuticals that are just readily available in mom and dad’s cabinets in their bathrooms, or at grandparent’s, or their friend’s houses,” Bullington said.

He said although the students may not realize it now, drugs are all around them in Independence County.

Bullington stated that more than 90% of all criminal cases that end up in felony court in their judicial district are impacted by drugs.

Students taking the class said they were most surprised by how many people struggle with addictions in Arkansas.

“I didn’t believe it was as addictive as the videos and projects showed that it could be,” Southside Junior Frankie Long said. “Like one time and apparently you can get hooked on it.”

