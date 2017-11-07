Local pastor beefing up security following Texas shooting

A Monette pastor is pledging to formulate ideas to make his congregation safer following Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Texas church.

Rusty Bird, a local pastor, quickly responded to the events by promising to step up security during services.

Bird has thrown out several ideas, including one plan which involves compiling a list of church members who have concealed carry licenses.

"Not just anybody in our church but those who have taken the legal steps to get the proper credentials, so those that are legally carrying we have given them permission to do that," Bird said.

Bird said that idea could come down to switching up seating arrangements in order to keep the church secure.

Another idea Bird proposed includes having the ushers keep an eye on the outside of the building moving forward.

