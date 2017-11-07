One arrested after guns pulled during fight

A fight involving guns outside a business in Trumann landed one person in jail.

According to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson, police received a call Tuesday afternoon that two men were fighting in the parking of the Adams Lube & Repair Center, 120 Highway 463 S.

The owner of the store said one man pulled out a pistol and what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Henson said the owner tried to break up the altercation, but when he couldn’t, he called the police and stayed on the phone until police arrived.

When police arrived, the fight was still taking place and police did see the weapons in one of the men’s hands.

That man was placed under arrest.

Henson said the two men are not from Trumann.

The armed man faces aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor charges, due to a child being in a vehicle at the time of the altercation.

The suspect will have a probable cause hearing on Wednesday, at which time Henson said he could release his name.

The other person involved in the altercation was not arrested, but Henson added he is being uncooperative.

The investigation is ongoing.

