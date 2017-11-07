Uber now offering services in Independence Co.

The success of Uber in Jonesboro allowed the company to expand their services to Independence County.

Independence County did not have a reliable taxi or central transportation service until Uber came to the area.

Kyle Christopher, Independence County Tourism Director, said having Uber achieved a goal set in their Impact plan to improve overall healthy living and well being, which was part of their overall strategic plan.

"People need rides to appointments, college students on the weekends, there's a lot of college students who don't have cars, to begin with, so this really opens up a lot of opportunities for our area," Christopher said.

Christopher said the next step is to garner interest from riders and drivers throughout the area.

He said the process of signing up for Uber is quick and easy. Click here to sign up for the service.

