11-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery

An 11-year-old faces aggravated robbery charges after he tried to rob a woman with a fake gun.

According to Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV, officers were called to the 3500-block of S. University Avenue in Little Rock on Saturday.

Police were told that four juveniles allegedly hit the victim with a plastic gun and demanded money.

The victim told police the suspects ran toward Colonel Glenn Road.

Police found the four near Colonel Glenn and were put into patrol units. They also found the fake gun in the area.

The victim told police she was at the ATM when the four approached her, demanded money, and flashed the fake gun.

She said as she got in her car, she accidentally rolled down the window while trying to lock the door. That was when one of the juveniles hit her with the toy weapon.

The four were taken in for questioning.

After the four were interviewed, police arrested the 11-year-old for aggravated robbery and took him to the juvenile intake center.

The other three were released to their parents without charges.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android