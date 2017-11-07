Smoking ban now in effect for Newport parks

Smoking in public parks in Newport is now against the law.

The Newport City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to ban the use of tobacco products in public parks.

Mayor David Stewart said the ban would include cigarettes, e-cigarettes, snuff, and chewing tobacco.

The ordinance passed with an emergency clause, so the law took effect immediately.

