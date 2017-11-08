Truck hits rack of propane tanks, fire crews called

Crews were called to a convenience store Wednesday morning after a truck hit a rack of propane tanks.

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch stated the accident happened at Kum & Go, 2214 E. Johnson, just after 7 a.m.

Jonesboro police say a motorist jumped a curb at the store and struck the rack.

A full fire department response was called in as a precaution.

Gas leaks were detected, but no injuries were reported.

