Van window broken while moving, teens suspected

A Jonesboro man told police a group of teenagers broke out the window of his van as he was driving.

Officer Jeremy Smith said he was called to Parker Park in the 1500-block of North Church Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday for property damage.

Smith met the 60-year-old victim who said he was driving north near the intersection of Pine Street when he heard a "loud bang and the passenger side window of his van shattered."

The man said he saw four black males possibly between the ages of 12 and 16 standing near the intersection. He believes the group may have thrown a rock at his window.

After looking at the window, Smith described seeing a large hole in the shattered window that "appeared to be consistent with the size and shape of a rock."

No other description was given about the possible suspects.

