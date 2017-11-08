Sheriff's office hosting Citizens Appreciation Dinner - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's office hosting Citizens Appreciation Dinner

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 sheriff’s office wants to show thanks to its county residents.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Citizens Appreciation Dinner.

It’s planned for Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Harrisburg.

Sheriff Kevin Molder is serving a bean and cornbread dinner with desserts.

Molder said they will also be giving tours of the jail to citizens who attend.

The event is free to Poinsett County residents. 

