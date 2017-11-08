Fines, citations to be paid at courthouse - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fines, citations to be paid at courthouse

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT) Greene County Courthouse in Paragould (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould Police Department will soon stop collecting payments for fines and citations.

According to a post on its Facebook page, starting on Dec.1, those payments will instead be collected at the district court clerk’s office located on the second floor of the Greene County Courthouse.

Fines or citations that need to be paid before Dec.1 can still be paid at the police department. 

