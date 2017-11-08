AGFC hosts Wild Game Day on Facebook Nov. 9

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – With the opening of modern gun deer season Saturday and the start of waterfowl hunting season Nov. 18, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will go live on its Facebook tomorrow.

Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Trey Reid, AGFC assistant chief of communications, will host a series of short features for hunters with an outdoor version of pre-game hype. Each 15 minutes, a different expert from AGFC’s staff will join the show to talk about various topics of interest to hunters in The Natural State.

“This is prime time for all the deer and duck hunters in the state, and we want to give them something new to get even more excited about opening day,” Reid said. “Each segment will have a short interview session on the latest information concerning some of the hottest topics coming in to the AGFC.”

In addition to the live interviews, a staff of experts also will be on hand to answer last-minute questions from viewers that may not be covered on the air.

“We’ve done a call-in show on television for many years, and we really want to take that concept to a new audience with the Facebook page,” Reid said. “With the limited time available for interviews, we know there may be an unanswered question or two, so our team will be standing by to help with those sent in through the page during the show.”

Experts of the following topics will be available at http://www.facebook.com/ARGameandFish according to the schedule below:

10:45 a.m. Small game hunting and cooking

11 a.m. Revisions to greentree reservoir water management plans

11:15 a.m. Deer season outlook

11:30 a.m. CWD update and free CWD sampling stations available

11:45 a.m. New tagging and checking requirements

Noon Hunter safety

12:15 p.m. How to avoid common hunting violations

12:30 p.m. Duck season outlook