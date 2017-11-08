Murder charges dropped in fatal lumber attack case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Murder charges have been dropped against an Arkansas man accused of fatally beating another man with a piece of lumber.

Prosecutors withdrew the second-degree murder charge against 37-year-old Eric McFadden on Tuesday, the same day he was scheduled to stand trial.

McFadden was accused of using a large piece of wood as a weapon during a fight with Alexander Wyles in October 2016. McFadden was arrested the next day after Wyles died.

The charges against McFadden were dropped after one of two eye-witnesses refused to testify in the case.

But the decision doesn't appear to have affected the case against McFadden's wife, Lavonda McFadden. The 43-year-old woman is accused of trying to hide her husband from deputies who were looking to arrest him. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

