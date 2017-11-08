Wipe down your shopping cart, police advise

The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.

The advice comes from the Leachville Police Department's Facebook page.

If you skip using the wipes at the front of most stores the department says don't and it's not just because of germs.

The department states drugs such as fentanyl or a similar substance can enter into your system from contact with your hands.

Exposure to fentanyl can be dangerous, especially to children. Earlier this year a 10-year-old Miami boy died after coming into contact with the drug.

Below is the full post from the LPD:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android