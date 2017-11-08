Tonight: Protecting your children from porn on smartphones

Wednesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Fines, citations to be paid at courthouse

Truck hits rack of propane tanks, fire crews called

Murder charges dropped in fatal lumber attack case

Porn, your children, and smartphones

Experts say more and more children are accessing pornography from devices such as smartphones or tablets. Mallory Jordan has an in-depth look at the growing problem and advice for parents on Region 8 News.

What's shakin' at school

EAST students in one school district are trying to make their community safe from earthquakes. Kirsten May explains how a grant worth thousands is helping them on Region 8 News.

Sun out tomorrow, still cold

We may actually see more sunshine Thursday but there will still be a chill in the air. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

