Shooting range owner offers pastors,deacons free classes

A local shooting range owner is taking aim at church safety following a deadly mass shooting.

“I hate excuses,” said Logan Lee, owner of 141 Shooting Range in Craighead County. “I’ve come up with this idea where there’s no costs. We need to help our pastors and deacons make their churches safer. I feel they are the first step in doing this.”

Lee recalled the deadly mass church shooting that happened Sunday in Sutherland, Texas.

“That can happen here,” he said. “So if these church leaders start carrying and get educated on this, it’ll make their congregation safer. When a shooter comes into a church facility, it becomes a trap.”

Pastors and deacons will learn multiple safety measures, mostly involving active-shooter scenarios.

“That's kind of what they need,” he said. “And we are going to look at their facilities and see how we can better prepare them in case something does happen and hopefully deter it by having proper measures in place.”

There are two classes coming up on Nov. 11 and 18 for pastors and deacons.

He's also expanding the program by holding classes in church facilities.

“My ultimate goal is to have people feel safe in our churches and make sure they have the tools and resources to make that happen,” Lee said. “We’ve got to get rid of the excuses because we all know that it is a problem and we need to do something about it. So, I’m making that first step.

