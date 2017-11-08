Arkansas panel backs ban of controversial herbicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas regulatory panel has voted to ban the use of an herbicide for part of next year after the weed killer drew complaints from farmers across several states who say it has drifted onto their crops and caused widespread damage.

The Arkansas Plant Board on Wednesday approved prohibiting the use of dicamba in the state between April 16 and Oct. 31. The ban includes several exemptions, including for pastures and home use, and now heads to a legislative panel.

The state earlier this year approved a temporary ban on the herbicide's sale and use, and has received nearly 1,000 complaints this year about dicamba. The panel backed the ban after hearing from 37 people at a public hearing, and said it's received more than 29,000 written comments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.