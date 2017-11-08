Level 3 sex offender arrested for failing to register

As a Level 3 sex offender, whenever Rickey Lee Propst packs up and moves to a new home he is required to report his address change to local authorities.

But Jonesboro police say he failed to do that and now he has a new place to rest his head: jail.

While conducting a sex offender verification check on Thursday, Nov. 2, SOR Specialist Natasha Kaja and Officer Tyler Wilson went to Propst’s registered address in the 1900-block of North Culberhouse.

When the officers arrived at the mobile home, they found it vacant.

Kaja then tried to call Propst but was unable to make contact.

Her next call was to his probation officer who said that Propst claimed he had been evicted from the trailer the weekend before Halloween for not paying his rent.

The following day, Kaja spoke with the property manager who said Propst had not been evicted but had moved out.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Propst’s probation officer contacted Kaja to say that Propst was in his office, claiming he was homeless.

Two Jonesboro police officers then went to the office and arrested Propst.

He appeared Wednesday before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause existed to charge him with failure to register-failure to comply with reporting requirements. If found guilty of the Class C felony, Propst could face 3-10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

The judge set Propst’s bond at $50,000 cash/surety. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.

