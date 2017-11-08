50 years and counting: St. Bernards employee celebrates milestone

Janine Sipa celebrates 50 years of service at St. Bernards. She's pictured with Kevin Hodges, vice president of continuum of care and senior services.

It's rare for a person to say they've worked for the same company for 50 years, but a Region 8 woman can. And she plans to keep going.

On Wednesday, St. Bernards Healthcare celebrated Janine Sipa's 50th work anniversary.

Ms. Sipa currently works in St. Bernards' Management Information System office.

Over the 5 decades she's been with St. Bernards, Ms. Sipa worked in a number of different positions, mostly with the company's telecommunications offices.

"She is the fabulous person who keeps our cell phones and iPads working the way they should!" Rebecca Rasberry, media relations manager, told Region 8 News.

Ms. Sipa plans to keep going. This 50th work anniversary celebration is just the beginning of a new work decade for her. She plans to keep working.

